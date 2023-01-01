Find Royce's Hero

Register nowMake a gift
DKMS Patient, Royce, wearing a white shirt and leather jacket while sitting.

Finding Royce's Perfect Match

Royce has spent his life serving and giving to others. He is now looking for someone to give to him.

Royce is a faithful husband and loving father of 3 who has served his communities as a pastor and minister for over 20 years. Royce uses his gifts to reach the community around him in multiple facets including serving the homeless, underprivileged, hospitalized, and shut-ins. Royce also oversaw a vibrant bus ministry at Lavon Drive Baptist Church.

In May of 2021, Royce was diagnosed with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML). Over the past couple of years, Royce has taken an at home chemotherapeutic pill in the drug class called TKI. For the large majority of CML patients, this solves their problem and they live a long life. Royce, however, has a mutation that has rejected 2 different attempts of TKI treatment, and his diagnosis is now advanced to blast crisis CML requiring up to 5 cycles of chemotherapy. Once in remission, Royce must rely on a total stranger for a second chance at life.

Anyone between the ages of 18-55 that are in generally good health can register below! Joining the registry might provide a life saving match for Royce and other patients facing the same battles.

Raegan Bell
Donor Recruitment Coordinator
raegan@dkms.org

