Brian, 14, is an honor student and freshman at Dover High School in Dover Plains, NY. A dedicated athlete, he thrives on the field and court, playing basketball, soccer, and baseball, while also competing in track & field and cross country. When he's not training, he cherishes time with friends—whether it’s gaming, playing sports, or enjoying sleepovers.

Swab For Brian! (Donor Drive: Port Chester, NY) 06:33

At just 4 years old, Brian was diagnosed with Adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD), a rare genetic brain disease. Thanks to an early diagnosis and a groundbreaking gene therapy trial, he has enjoyed 10 healthy, active years. But now, Brian faces a new challenge—he has been diagnosed with Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) and urgently needs a stem cell transplant.

As a Hispanic patient, Brian faces an uphill battle in finding a matching donor since his community is underrepresented in the stem cell registry. We need your help to find his perfect match.

How You Can Help:

Every year, thousands of patients rely on the generosity of donors for a second chance at life. By registering as a potential donor, you could help make more life-saving transplants possible. Joining the registry is simple, free, and could make all the difference for someone in need.

You have the power to save a life. Get swabbed today!

Be Brian Roja’s Hero – Get Swabbed Today! Request Kit Today



