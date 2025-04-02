Register now Make a gift
Register now Make a gift

Keep Brian Rojas Dreams Alive

Meet Brian Rojas – A Fighter with Big Dreams

Meet Brain Rojas

Brian, 14, is an honor student and freshman at Dover High School in Dover Plains, NY. A dedicated athlete, he thrives on the field and court, playing basketball, soccer, and baseball, while also competing in track & field and cross country. When he's not training, he cherishes time with friends—whether it’s gaming, playing sports, or enjoying sleepovers.

At just 4 years old, Brian was diagnosed with Adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD), a rare genetic brain disease. Thanks to an early diagnosis and a groundbreaking gene therapy trial, he has enjoyed 10 healthy, active years. But now, Brian faces a new challenge—he has been diagnosed with Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) and urgently needs a stem cell transplant.

As a Hispanic patient, Brian faces an uphill battle in finding a matching donor since his community is underrepresented in the stem cell registry. We need your help to find his perfect match.

How You Can Help:

Every year, thousands of patients rely on the generosity of donors for a second chance at life. By registering as a potential donor, you could help make more life-saving transplants possible. Joining the registry is simple, free, and could make all the difference for someone in need.

You have the power to save a life. Get swabbed today!

Be Brian Roja’s Hero – Get Swabbed Today!
Request Kit Today


Take Action
OverviewBecome a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
Learn Area
OverviewAbout DKMSBlood CancerScience & Research
Donor Area
OverviewSearch for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
FAQ
Contact
Press
Update Details
Careers
Patients & Colleges
PatientsColleges

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

Legal NoticePrivacy Policy
© 2025 DKMS Group gGmbH