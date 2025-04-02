Meet Brian Rojas – A Fighter with Big Dreams
Brian, 14, is an honor student and freshman at Dover High School in Dover Plains, NY. A dedicated athlete, he thrives on the field and court, playing basketball, soccer, and baseball, while also competing in track & field and cross country. When he's not training, he cherishes time with friends—whether it’s gaming, playing sports, or enjoying sleepovers.
At just 4 years old, Brian was diagnosed with Adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD), a rare genetic brain disease. Thanks to an early diagnosis and a groundbreaking gene therapy trial, he has enjoyed 10 healthy, active years. But now, Brian faces a new challenge—he has been diagnosed with Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) and urgently needs a stem cell transplant.
As a Hispanic patient, Brian faces an uphill battle in finding a matching donor since his community is underrepresented in the stem cell registry. We need your help to find his perfect match.
Every year, thousands of patients rely on the generosity of donors for a second chance at life. By registering as a potential donor, you could help make more life-saving transplants possible. Joining the registry is simple, free, and could make all the difference for someone in need.
You have the power to save a life. Get swabbed today!