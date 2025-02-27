Meet Brian! / ¡Conoce a Brian!

Meet Brian!

Brian (14) is a hard-working honor Freshman at Dover High School in Dover Plains, NY. He is a busy athlete, spending his time playing basketball, soccer, and baseball, and running track & field and cross country. He loves quality time with his friends whether that is playing his many sports, video-gaming, or having sleepovers.

At age 4, Brian was diagnosed with Adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD)- a rare genetic debilitating brain disease. Thankfully, he was diagnosed early and became part of a gene therapy trial that resulted in him living a wonderfully full, healthy life for the last 10 years. Unfortunately, he was just diagnosed with Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) and now needs a stem cell transplant.

Brian is Hispanic- an underrepresented group in the stem cell donor pool- so we need all hands on deck to find the perfect genetic match to save his life.

Get swabbed today to save a life like Brian’s!

____________

¡Conoce a Brian!



Brian (14) es un estudiante de primer año con honores en Dover High School en Dover Plains, Nueva York. Es un atleta muy activo pasando el tiempo jugando baloncesto, fútbol y béisbol, y corriendo atletismo y campo a través. Le encanta pasar tiempo con sus amigos, ya sea practicando sus numerosos deportes, jugando videojuegos o pasando la noche en la casa de sus amigos.

A los 4 años, a Brian le diagnosticaron adrenoleucodistrofia (ALD), una rara enfermedad genética debilitante del cerebro. Afortunadamente, le diagnosticaron a tiempo y se convirtió en parte de un ensayo de terapia genética que le permitió vivir una vida maravillosa, plena y saludable durante los últimos 10 años. Desafortunadamente, le acaban de diagnosticar síndrome mielodisplásico (MDS) y ahora necesita un trasplante de células madre.

Brian es hispano, un grupo subrepresentado en el grupo de donantes de células madre, por lo que necesitamos que todos trabajemos para encontrar la compatibilidad genética perfecta para salvar su vida.

¡Hágase una prueba hoy para salvar una vida como la de Brian!