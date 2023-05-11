Register nowMake a gift
Local Donor Drive

Queen City Saves Lives

The Music Yard at Southbound, 2433 South Blvd, 28203, Charlotte, NC
09/13/2023
6:00 PM (EDT)
09/13/2023
10:00 PM (EDT)
The first annual Queen City Saves Lives community event will kick off on Wednesday, September 13th at the Southbound Music Yard in Charlotte, NC. Live music, entertainment, food and beverages will be offered free to 21+ crowd.

'Engage for good' with community members and be inspired to register as a potential lifesaver. With a simple cheek swab, you could potentially go on to offer a second chance at life for a blood cancer/blood disorder patient in need.

We are grateful to our event sponsor: William G. Pomeroy Foundation

About DKMS:

DKMS is an international non-profit organization dedicated to the fight against blood cancer and blood disorders by: creating awareness; recruiting bone marrow donors to provide a second chance at life; raising funds to match donor registration costs; supporting the improvement of therapies through research; and supporting patients from day one of their diagnoses.

For questions, please contact:

DKMS Development Team
development@dkms.org
