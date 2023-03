As a valuable charity partner, DKMS is guaranteed (10) registrations for the iconic NYC Marathon and we invite you to take part and help fight blood cancer every step of the way.

As a member of TEAM DKMS, you will receive the following membership perks as part of our fundraising team:

Guaranteed entry in 2023 TCS New York City Marathon (registration fee to NYCRR not included)

Team DKMS swag

Appreciation Gift

Customizable fundraising page, fundraising toolkit, and support to help you reach your goal of $3,000 for DKMS!

Unconditional Support & Virtual Hugs for the amazing impact you are creating!

About DKMS:

DKMS is an international not for profit organization dedicated to the fight against blood cancer and blood disorders by: creating awareness; recruiting bone marrow donors to provide a second chance at life; raising funds to match donor registration costs; supporting the improvement of therapies through research; and supporting patients from day one of their diagnoses.