As a valuable charity partner, DKMS is guaranteed (5) registrations for the iconic United Airlines NYC Half Marathon and we invite you to take part and help fight blood cancer every step of the way.

As a member of Team DKMS, you will receive the following membership perks as part of our fundraising team:

Guaranteed entry in 2023 United Airlines NYC Half Marathon (registration fee to NYRR not included)

Team DKMS swag

2023 Appreciation Gift

Customizable fundraising page, fundraising toolkit, and support to help you reach your goal of $1,500 for DKMS!

Unconditional Support & Virtual Hugs for the amazing impact you are creating!

While this event is now closed, you can still order Team DKMS gear! A portion of all proceeds go back to DKMS to continue supporting our mission.





About DKMS:

DKMS is an international not for profit organization dedicated to the fight against blood cancer and blood disorders by: creating awareness; recruiting bone marrow donors to provide a second chance at life; raising funds to match donor registration costs; supporting the improvement of therapies through research; and supporting patients from day one of their diagnoses.