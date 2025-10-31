Join Kesem at NC State University at the Pre-Health Club Fair Donor Drive and help make a lasting impact in the lives of others. This event brings together students passionate about health, service, and community to raise awareness for organ, blood, and bone marrow donation.

Stop by our table to learn how a simple registration can save a life, support families affected by medical challenges, and promote the mission of Kesem—empowering children through and beyond a parent’s cancer. Whether you’re a first-time donor or looking to get involved with campus health initiatives, this is the perfect opportunity to make a difference.