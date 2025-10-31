Register now Make a gift
Become a Donor
Make a gift
Host a Drive
Virtual Drives
Campaigns
Stories
Events
Local Donor Drive

North Carolina State University Kesem Donor Drive

201 Dan Allen Drive, 27695, Raleigh, NC, US
10/31/2025
10:00 AM (EDT)
10/31/2025
2:00 PM (EDT)

Join Kesem at NC State University at the Pre-Health Club Fair Donor Drive and help make a lasting impact in the lives of others. This event brings together students passionate about health, service, and community to raise awareness for organ, blood, and bone marrow donation.

Stop by our table to learn how a simple registration can save a life, support families affected by medical challenges, and promote the mission of Kesem—empowering children through and beyond a parent’s cancer. Whether you’re a first-time donor or looking to get involved with campus health initiatives, this is the perfect opportunity to make a difference.

Donor Recruitment Coordinator
Lauren Stock
Donor Recruitment Coordinator
lauren@dkms.org(646) 901-1897
To display content from Google, Spotify, Vimeo and Issuu we need your consent to store cookies and selected personal data.

Further Events

Local Donor Drive
Kennesaw State University with the American Medical Student Association Drive
Kennesaw
10/31/2025
Take Action
OverviewBecome a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
Learn Area
OverviewAbout DKMSBlood CancerScience & Research
Donor Area
OverviewSearch for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
FAQ
Contact
Press
Update Details
Careers
Patients & Colleges
PatientsColleges

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

Legal NoticePrivacy Policy
© 2025 DKMS Group gGmbH