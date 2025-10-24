Register now Make a gift
DKMS partner and leukemia survivor, Luis Ortega, also know as Hot 97's "HeavyHitter" Pretty Lou from the Terror Squad
Donor Recruitment Event

Industry Mixer: Cancer Awareness Activation Latin Mixer

55 Water Street Dumbo , 11201, Brooklyn , Us
10/23/2025
7:00 PM (EDT)
10/23/2025
11:00 PM (EDT)
Honoring tribute to Pretty Lou celebrating his journey as a cancer survivor.

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

