A DKMS patient meeting their DKMS donor for the first time at the Dallas Awards Breakfast in 2022
Dallas Awards Breakfast - Celebrating 10 Years of Second Chances in Dallas

Northwood Country Club, 6524 Alpha Road, 75240, Dallas, Texas
11/15/2023
8:00 AM (CST)
10:00 AM (CST)

The DKMS Dallas Awards Breakfast celebrates and honors the Dallas community who have gone above and beyond in tireless efforts to raise awareness, register blood stem cell donors, and help save lives. This year, we're celebrating our 10th annual breakfast and 10 years of work and support in the Dallas community!

Since 2011, more than 150,000 Texans have registered as potential lifesavers and over 400 have given patients second chances at life. Each year, the breakfast raises crucial funds in support of these efforts.

The event honors local heroes during a coffee reception, seated breakfast, and a celebration.

For questions, please contact:

DKMS Development Team
development@dkms.org
DKMS Fundraiser, Dan, runs the 2022 TCS NYC Marathon for Team DKMS, raising over $3000 to support donor registrations
2023 TCS NYC Marathon
New York City
11/05/2023
