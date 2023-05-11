The DKMS Dallas Awards Breakfast celebrates and honors the Dallas community who have gone above and beyond in tireless efforts to raise awareness, register blood stem cell donors, and help save lives. This year, we're celebrating our 10th annual breakfast and 10 years of work and support in the Dallas community!

Since 2011, more than 150,000 Texans have registered as potential lifesavers and over 400 have given patients second chances at life. Each year, the breakfast raises crucial funds in support of these efforts.

The event honors local heroes during a coffee reception, seated breakfast, and a celebration.