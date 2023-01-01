Register nowMake a gift

EY's Virtual Bone Marrow Drive

Troy playing golf

DKMS Saved an EY Employee's Life!


Troy Alexander, a Senior in TAS, was diagnosed with leukemia in 2014 and needed a bone marrow transplant. With no matches in his family, Troy needed to find an unrelated donor. Thanks to DKMS, Troy found his match in Germany and is here today to tell his story!

It's Your Turn to Save a Life!

Troy is only one example. Every 3 minutes, someone in the US is diagnosed with a blood cancer. Sadly, 6 out of 10 patients will never receive the lifesaving transplant they need. With your efforts, EY and DKMS can increase these odds and save more lives. Learn more and register today!

Please join EY in helping patients across the globe by registering as a bone marrow donor.

Participation is voluntary. To understand how personal information provided to DKMS will be used and handled, and what rights you have with respect to such information, see DKMS’ Notice of Privacy Practices; EY will not have any access to or control over personal information provided to DKMS or other third parties in association with the Virtual Bone Marrow Donor Drive.


Register now
Take Action
Take Action
Overview
Become a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
Learn Area
Learn Area
Overview
About DKMSBlood CancerScience & Research
Donor Area
Donor Area
Overview
Search for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
FAQFAQ
ContactContact
PressPress
Update DetailsUpdate Details
CareersCareers
Patients & Colleges
PatientsColleges

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

Legal NoticePrivacy Policy
© 2023 DKMS gGmbH