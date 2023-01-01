EY's Virtual Bone Marrow Drive

DKMS Saved an EY Employee's Life!





Troy Alexander, a Senior in TAS, was diagnosed with leukemia in 2014 and needed a bone marrow transplant. With no matches in his family, Troy needed to find an unrelated donor. Thanks to DKMS, Troy found his match in Germany and is here today to tell his story!

Ernst & Young virtual bone marrow donor drive

It's Your Turn to Save a Life!

Troy is only one example. Every 3 minutes, someone in the US is diagnosed with a blood cancer. Sadly, 6 out of 10 patients will never receive the lifesaving transplant they need. With your efforts, EY and DKMS can increase these odds and save more lives. Learn more and register today!

Please join EY in helping patients across the globe by registering as a bone marrow donor.

Participation is voluntary. To understand how personal information provided to DKMS will be used and handled, and what rights you have with respect to such information, see DKMS’ Notice of Privacy Practices; EY will not have any access to or control over personal information provided to DKMS or other third parties in association with the Virtual Bone Marrow Donor Drive.



