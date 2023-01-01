Become a Lifesaver Today!

Every 27 seconds, someone somewhere in the world is diagnosed with blood cancer.

About DKMS

DKMS is an international nonprofit organization dedicated to the fight against blood cancer and blood disorders by creating awareness, recruiting stem cell donors to provide a second chance at life, raising funds to match donor registration costs, and supporting the improvement of blood cancer therapies by our own research.

What We Do

We create awareness of blood cancer diseases and treatments.

We recruit blood stem cell donors to give those in need of a stem cell transplant a second chance at life.

We help facilitate blood stem cell donations.

We help to organize donor registration events.

Why it Matters?

For many patients who are suffering from a blood cancer or blood disorder (like leukemia, lymphoma or sickle cell disease), a bone marrow or blood stem cell transplant is often the only hope of beating the disease. In 30% of cases, patients in need find a matching donor in their family. However, for the other 70%, these patients need to find an unrelated match.

You can help make a difference by registering as a potential donor with DKMS and being a lifesaver-in-waiting!

Frequently Asked Questions What is blood stem cell or bone marrow donation? A blood stem cell donation is done when you are found as a matching donor for a patient with blood cancer or a blood disorder. There are two types of donation: Peripheral Blood Stem Cell Donation: This is the most common donation method, which is used in around 85% of cases. Here, your blood is drawn from one arm and passed through an apheresis machine that filters out the blood stem cells and returns the blood back into your body through the other arm.

Bone Marrow Donation: This method is done about 15% of the time and generally when your recipient is a pediatric patient. While under general anesthesia, doctors use a special syringe to collect a small amount of bone marrow, which stores blood stem cells, from the back of the hip bone. As a donor, you should be willing to donate by either method. The patient's physician decides whether the cells are removed from the bloodstream or bone marrow, based on what is best for the patient. What is blood cancer? Blood cancer is the generic term for malignant diseases of the bone marrow or blood-forming system, in which normal blood formation is disturbed by the uncontrolled multiplication of malignant blood cells. Because of these cancer cells, the blood can no longer perform its vital tasks, such as fighting infections, transporting oxygen or stopping bleeding. Curing blood cancer Blood cancer patients can often only overcome the disease with the help of a stem cell donation from a suitable donor. In the case of leukemia and malignant lymphomas, the transfer of healthy stem cells is often the only chance of a cure. Leukemia A series of malignant diseases in which there is a pathologically increased proliferation of immature and therefore, non-functional white blood cells. Malignant lymphomas are divided into Hodgkin's disease (lymphogranulomatosis) and non-Hodgkin's lymphomas (lymphatic leukemia), according to their different characteristics. Lymphoma, malignant Malignant alteration of lymphatic tissue with swelling of the lymph nodes and pathological enlargement of the spleen. Malignant lymphomas are divided according to their different characteristics into Hodgkin's disease (lymphogranulomatosis) and non-Hodgkin's lymphomas (lymphatic leukemia), which originate from the lymph nodes.

How do I register to be a donor? Registering is easy with these 3 quick steps: (1) Order your free swab kit online and have it sent directly to you by answering a few simple questions online

swab kit online and have it sent directly to you by answering a few simple questions online (2) Once your kit arrives, complete the 3 cheek swabs inside the packet. Each takes 1 minute to complete – 3 minutes in total!

(3) Put your swabs back in the pre-paid return envelope and send it back in the mail! DKMS will take care of the rest to get you registered. Once we have processed your swabs, we will add you to the global donor pool and you will be available for all patients searching for a matching donor. You can request your free kit at the link above! Who can register as a potential blood stem cell donor? Between the ages of 18 – 55

In general good health

Body Mass Index (BMI) under 40

Not already registered with another donor center - you only need to register once: Be the Match Gift of Life

A permanent US resident

Not an active member of the military (contact Salute to Life to register) Check out our eligibility requirements for more details or email us at info@dkms.org if you have questions. Why does ethnicity matter? When it comes to matching as a donor, a patient’s ethnic background is important in predicting the likelihood of finding a match. This is because genetic markers used in matching are inherited. This means that a person’s best chance of finding a donor may be with someone of the same ethnic background. It is already very hard for patients to find a matching stem cell donor, and for a patient of color, it is even more difficult due to the lack of diversity in the global donor pool. As it currently stands, ethnic minorities are sadly underrepresented in the national stem cell donor pool. These groups across the board face challenges in finding their lifesaving matches, so registering more individuals from all ethnic backgrounds is a high priority! Probability of Finding a Match Based on Ethnicity: White - 77%

Native American - 57%

Hispanic - 46%

Asian/Pacific Islander - 41%

African American - 23% How are patients matched with donors? A cheek cell sample is collected at registration. The sample is tested for the HLA characteristics and added to the global donor pool. Doctors can then search the registry and find a matching donor for their patient by comparing the patient's HLA to the donor's.





