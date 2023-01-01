You answered the call. You opened the email. And now we meet again.

At DKMS, we help patients fighting blood cancers and blood disorders find their second chance at life. Guess what, you can help too!

For many patients like Marcus, a bone marrow or stem cell transplant is their only hope of beating their disease. Seventy percent of patients in need of a bone marrow or stem cell transplant has to depend on an unrelated donor.

So, just like Marcus needed Matene, you could be the person that someone has been waiting for.

It takes about only 3 minutes to swab your cheeks. Three minutes that could mean hundreds of thousands of minutes for another person’s life.

If you’re ready to request a swab kit, register here. If you’re not, that’s ok too. It’s a tough decision to step up and save a life. We’re here when you’re ready.