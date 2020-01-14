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Cody Donor holding DKMS envelope kit

You Can Be The Change

Cody signed up as a sophomore at the University of Texas and two years later he donated his blood stem cells to a man with leukemia. Today, Max, the man Cody saved, is cancer free and healthy with his family in Wisconsin.

“You’re not just impacting yourself, you’re impacting someone else,” says Cody. “You have to put yourself in their shoes and understand that they’re going through something significantly worse than you and you have the ability to help them.”

When you swab, you’re taking the first step to potentially changing someone’s world - giving them a second chance at a cancer-free life.

Step up and swab like Cody. Your donation could be the difference for someone in need.

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