Register nowMake a gift

You Can Be The Change

Cody Donor holding DKMS envelope kit

Cody signed up as a sophomore at the University of Texas and two years later he donated his blood stem cells to a man with leukemia. Today, Max, the man Cody saved, is cancer free and healthy with his family in Wisconsin.

“You’re not just impacting yourself, you’re impacting someone else,” says Cody. “You have to put yourself in their shoes and understand that they’re going through something significantly worse than you and you have the ability to help them.”

When you swab, you’re taking the first step to potentially changing someone’s world - giving them a second chance at a cancer-free life.

Step up and swab like Cody. Your donation could be the difference for someone in need.

Register now
Take Action
Take Action
Overview
Become a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
Learn Area
Learn Area
Overview
About DKMSBlood CancerScience & Research
Donor Area
Donor Area
Overview
Search for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
FAQFAQ
ContactContact
PressPress
Update DetailsUpdate Details
CareersCareers
Patients & Colleges
PatientsColleges

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

Legal NoticePrivacy Policy
© 2023 DKMS gGmbH