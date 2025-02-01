Register now Make a gift
Register now Make a gift

We’re Here to Help You

At DKMS, your journey to becoming someone’s second chance starts here. Whether you’re just beginning your donor process or have already been matched, our team is here to guide you every step of the way.

Here’s what to expect:

  • Personalized Support: Our dedicated team will answer all your questions and ensure you feel comfortable throughout the process.
  • Clear Guidance: From initial contact to completing your donation, we’ll provide all the information and resources you need.
  • A Life-Changing Impact: Your commitment means everything to a patient waiting for hope.

Donor Management Contacts

For donor inquiries or outreach, please use the numbers below. These are traceable to DKMS for smooth communication. Thank you!

Workup

  • Ashlie
    • Mobile: 646-951-0422
    • Office: 212-209-6768
  • Luis
    • Mobile: 646-951-1231
    • Office: 917-258-8457
  • Starlove
    • Mobile: 646-951-1366
    • Office: 212-209-6762
  • Hannah
    • Mobile: 646-771-5382
    • Office: 212-209-6748
  • Abu
    • Mobile: 646-596-1776
  • Shankina
    • Mobile: 646-864-5638
  • Naomi
    • Mobile: 917-227-9180
    • Office: 212-209-6762
  • Iesha
    • Mobile: 646-906-1279
    • Office: 212-209-6756
  • Camila
    • Mobile: 917-837-1912


Confirmatory Typing

  • Michael
    • Mobile: 347-263-3313
    • Office: 212-209-6755
  • Richard
    • Mobile: 646-951-1348
  • Aregmi
    • Mobile: 646-734-0615
  • Jakob
    • Mobile: 646-734-1644
    • Office: 917-258-8461
  • Justin
    • Mobile: 646-596-5606
    • Office: 212-209-6789
  • Janelle
    • Mobile: 347-578-1780
    • Office: 212-209-6772
  • Tamara
    • Mobile: 646-596-2191
  • Perry
    • Mobile: 646-872-3692
    • Office: 212-209-6760
  • Myrna
    • Mobile: 646-734-1113
    • Office: 917-258-8461
  • Malissa
    • Mobile: 828-217-9566
    • Office: 929-996-3422


Follow-Up

  • Zoe
    • Mobile: 646-951-1533
    • Office: 212-209-6747

Your compassion is the catalyst for transformation. Together, let’s take this meaningful step toward saving lives and inspiring others to do the same.

Have questions or ready to get started? Contact us today!

Contact us
Take Action
OverviewBecome a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
Learn Area
OverviewAbout DKMSBlood CancerScience & Research
Donor Area
OverviewSearch for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
FAQ
Contact
Press
Update Details
Careers
Patients & Colleges
PatientsColleges

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

Legal NoticePrivacy Policy
© 2025 DKMS Group gGmbH