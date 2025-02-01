At DKMS, your journey to becoming someone’s second chance starts here. Whether you’re just beginning your donor process or have already been matched, our team is here to guide you every step of the way.
Here’s what to expect:
Personalized Support: Our dedicated team will answer all your questions and ensure you feel comfortable throughout the process.
Clear Guidance: From initial contact to completing your donation, we’ll provide all the information and resources you need.
A Life-Changing Impact: Your commitment means everything to a patient waiting for hope.
Donor Management Contacts
For donor inquiries or outreach, please use the numbers below. These are traceable to DKMS for smooth communication. Thank you!
Workup
Ashlie
Mobile: 646-951-0422
Office: 212-209-6768
Luis
Mobile: 646-951-1231
Office: 917-258-8457
Starlove
Mobile: 646-951-1366
Office: 212-209-6762
Hannah
Mobile: 646-771-5382
Office: 212-209-6748
Abu
Mobile: 646-596-1776
Shankina
Mobile: 646-864-5638
Naomi
Mobile: 917-227-9180
Office: 212-209-6762
Iesha
Mobile: 646-906-1279
Office: 212-209-6756
Camila
Mobile: 917-837-1912
Confirmatory Typing
Michael
Mobile: 347-263-3313
Office: 212-209-6755
Richard
Mobile: 646-951-1348
Aregmi
Mobile: 646-734-0615
Jakob
Mobile: 646-734-1644
Office: 917-258-8461
Justin
Mobile: 646-596-5606
Office: 212-209-6789
Janelle
Mobile: 347-578-1780
Office: 212-209-6772
Tamara
Mobile: 646-596-2191
Perry
Mobile: 646-872-3692
Office: 212-209-6760
Myrna
Mobile: 646-734-1113
Office: 917-258-8461
Malissa
Mobile: 828-217-9566
Office: 929-996-3422
Follow-Up
Zoe
Mobile: 646-951-1533
Office: 212-209-6747
Your compassion is the catalyst for transformation. Together, let’s take this meaningful step toward saving lives and inspiring others to do the same.
Have questions or ready to get started? Contact us today!