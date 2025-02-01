At DKMS, your journey to becoming someone’s second chance starts here. Whether you’re just beginning your donor process or have already been matched, our team is here to guide you every step of the way.

Here’s what to expect:

Personalized Support: Our dedicated team will answer all your questions and ensure you feel comfortable throughout the process.

Clear Guidance: From initial contact to completing your donation, we'll provide all the information and resources you need.

A Life-Changing Impact: Your commitment means everything to a patient waiting for hope.

Donor Management Contacts

For donor inquiries or outreach, please use the numbers below. These are traceable to DKMS for smooth communication. Thank you!

Workup

Ashlie Mobile: 646-951-0422 Office: 212-209-6768

Luis Mobile: 646-951-1231 Office: 917-258-8457

Starlove Mobile: 646-951-1366 Office: 212-209-6762

Hannah Mobile: 646-771-5382 Office: 212-209-6748

Abu Mobile: 646-596-1776

Shankina Mobile: 646-864-5638

Naomi Mobile: 917-227-9180 Office: 212-209-6762

Iesha Mobile: 646-906-1279 Office: 212-209-6756

Camila Mobile: 917-837-1912







Confirmatory Typing

Michael Mobile: 347-263-3313 Office: 212-209-6755

Richard Mobile: 646-951-1348

Aregmi Mobile: 646-734-0615

Jakob Mobile: 646-734-1644 Office: 917-258-8461

Justin Mobile: 646-596-5606 Office: 212-209-6789

Janelle Mobile: 347-578-1780 Office: 212-209-6772

Tamara Mobile: 646-596-2191

Perry Mobile: 646-872-3692 Office: 212-209-6760

Myrna Mobile: 646-734-1113 Office: 917-258-8461

Malissa Mobile: 828-217-9566 Office: 929-996-3422







Follow-Up

Zoe Mobile: 646-951-1533 Office: 212-209-6747



Your compassion is the catalyst for transformation. Together, let’s take this meaningful step toward saving lives and inspiring others to do the same.

Have questions or ready to get started? Contact us today!

Contact us