You've already checked off some of your goals for 2023, now it's time to check off "Potential Lifesaver."

Ready to learn how you can make a difference? Mark your calendars for World Blood Cancer Day 2023.

Each year on May 28th, people around the world show their support for people with blood cancer, but every 27 seconds someone somewhere in the world receives a devastating diagnosis: blood cancer.

How can you help?

Take the quick and easy step to register as a potential donor! It only takes a 3-minute cheek swab to have the opportunity to change someone's life.

Join us in Charlotte and get registered!

Saturday, May 20

12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

704 Shop: 1616 Camden Road, STE 140, Charlotte, NC 28203

After you get registered, make sure to stop inside and get your Charlotte FC gear! 704 Shop has offered to continue the mission to delete blood cancer by donation a portion of the day's proceeds!





So what exactly is blood cancer? Our blood flows through blood vessels to supply all tissues in the body with nutrients. In the approximately 5 liters of blood circulating in our body, there are billions of blood cells that carry out various vital functions. All blood cells originate from hematopoietic stem cells. The term "blood cancer" is a general description of various hematopoietic cancers. These include the different types of Leukemia, Lymphoma, Multiple Myeloma, and more.





How can blood cancer patients get a second chance at life? For many blood cancer patients, a blood stem cell donation from an unrelated donor is their only chance of survival. The blood stem cells are collected from the donor and implanted in the recipient – in a stem cell transplantation. The new, healthy blood stem cells help the recipient’s bone marrow to regenerate and produce healthy blood cells again. For this to work, the donor and recipient must have exactly the same HLA markers. You could be the perfect match for a patient somewhere in the world – and help them sometime soon!





Request your free kit online sent directly to your home.