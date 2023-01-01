Register nowMake a gift

Join Wil's Warriors and Help Him Fight to Find a Bone Marrow Donor

Wil Ohler patient DKMS

Making saves is what Wil - a 17-year-old high school senior at Lindbergh High School in St. Louis - does best. He's the starting goalie on his HS team as well as an elite travel team, but the save he needs to make now is for his life.

Wil was diagnosed with T-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in 2017. While treatments had been successful, he learned two weeks ago that the cancer has spread and a transplant is urgently needed. He needs an unrelated donor - neither of his sisters is a match. In fact, there are currently NO MATCHES for Wil.

In Wil’s own words: “It’s difficult to explain how my life has changed since this diagnosis, especially as a teenager. Everything has changed on the outside but nothing has changed on the inside. No college, no soccer scholarships, no parties with friends and no school. Now there’s only chemo, doctor’s appointments, shots, pills and nausea. But on the inside I am still focused on being a positive person and helping other people as much as possible. I have learned to say ‘I love you’ more often.”


