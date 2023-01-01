Volunteer with DKMS

Host a Drive - Swab Kits Help Save Lives

One thing that is not changing in today’s world is the need for more lifesaving blood stem cell donors. Patients all over the world are still searching for the hero that will give them a second chance at a healthy life. You can join us in giving those patients hope by helping to register donors through donor drives.

Every year, around 16,000 patients will need a stem cell transplant from a perfect stranger. Less than half will receive one. As an international not-for-profit organization dedicated to the fight against blood cancer, DKMS needs help from people like you to raise awareness and save lives



Complete this form and a drive coach will reach out to you to answer your questions and help you add more potential donors to our global donor pool.

Send us a message and learn more about volunteering with us.

About DKMS

We create awareness of blood cancer diseases and treatments.

We recruit stem cell donors to give those in need of a stem cell donation a second chance at life.

We engage the public as well as companies to organize donor registration events.

We raise funds to increase both the size and diversity of the worldwide pool of available stem cell donors.

We help to improve blood cancer treatment – through our own research and state-of-the-art technology in our laboratory

We maintain our donor relationship from day one of registration until stem cell donation.







