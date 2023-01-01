Register nowMake a gift

Volunteer with DKMS

Donor Drive

Host a Drive - Swab Kits Help Save Lives

One thing that is not changing in today’s world is the need for more lifesaving blood stem cell donors. Patients all over the world are still searching for the hero that will give them a second chance at a healthy life. You can join us in giving those patients hope by helping to register donors through donor drives.

Every year, around 16,000 patients will need a stem cell transplant from a perfect stranger. Less than half will receive one. As an international not-for-profit organization dedicated to the fight against blood cancer, DKMS needs help from people like you to raise awareness and save lives

Complete this form and a drive coach will reach out to you to answer your questions and help you add more potential donors to our global donor pool.

Send us a message and learn more about volunteering with us.

Host a Drive
Click here to get started

About DKMS

  • We create awareness of blood cancer diseases and treatments.
  • We recruit stem cell donors to give those in need of a stem cell donation a second chance at life.
  • We engage the public as well as companies to organize donor registration events.
  • We raise funds to increase both the size and diversity of the worldwide pool of available stem cell donors.
  • We help to improve blood cancer treatment – through our own research and state-of-the-art technology in our laboratory
  • We maintain our donor relationship from day one of registration until stem cell donation.



Take Action
Take Action
Overview
Become a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
Learn Area
Learn Area
Overview
About DKMSBlood CancerScience & Research
Donor Area
Donor Area
Overview
Search for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
FAQFAQ
ContactContact
PressPress
Update DetailsUpdate Details
CareersCareers
Patients & Colleges
PatientsColleges

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

Legal NoticePrivacy Policy
© 2023 DKMS gGmbH