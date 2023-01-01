Volunteer with DKMS

One thing that is not changing in today’s world is the need for more lifesaving blood stem cell donors. Patients all over the world are still searching for the hero that will give them a second chance at a healthy life. You can join us in giving those patients hope by helping to register donors through donor drives.
Every year, around 16,000 patients will need a stem cell transplant from a perfect stranger. Less than half will receive one. As an international not-for-profit organization dedicated to the fight against blood cancer, DKMS needs help from people like you to raise awareness and save lives
