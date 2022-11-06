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Fundraising Event

Join Team DKMS at the 2022 TCS NYC Marathon

New York City, NY, United States
11/05/2022
7:00 PM (GMT-5)
11/05/2022
7:00 PM (GMT-5)
I'm Interested!

As a valuable charity partner, DKMS is guaranteed (10) registrations for the iconic NYC Marathon and we invite you to take part and help fight blood cancer every step of the way.

As a member of TEAM DKMS, you will receive the following membership perks as part of our fundraising team:

  • Guaranteed entry in 2022 TCS New York City Marathon ($295 registration fee to NYCRR not included)
  • Team DKMS swag
  • 2022 Commemorative Appreciation Gift
  • Customizable fundraising page, fundraising toolkit, and support to help you reach your goal of $3,000 for DKMS!
  • Unconditional Support & Virtual Hugs for the amazing impact you are creating!


About DKMS:

DKMS is an international not for profit organization dedicated to the fight against blood cancer and blood disorders by: creating awareness; recruiting bone marrow donors to provide a second chance at life; raising funds to match donor registration costs; supporting the improvement of therapies through research; and supporting patients from day one of their diagnoses.

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DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

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