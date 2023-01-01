Our Transport Services team is dedicated to delivering cells and marrow from donors to patients around the globe. We work with the two best medical courier services in the world to assure safe and dependable transport.

We are available to assist collection centers, transplant centers and donor organizations throughout the entire transport process.

Use online tracking to get an immediate status report or if you have any urgent matters please contact the numbers below:

Monday-Friday, 9:00-6:00

Renata Fergusson 1-212-209-6715

For Transport Emergencies Only

1-212-209-6715

1-917-273-2154

Online Courier Tracking

DKMS offers: NO anonymous call center and NO holding, just a live person who can assist you throughout the entire transport process.

DKMS works with two leaders in courier services to provide safe and dependable worldwide transport for the Donor Program.

Contact us at 1-917-273-2154 for a status report on your transport, or if you prefer track your transport online by clicking one of the links below and entering login information.













DISCLAIMER

Transport information is available only to members of our Transplant Center network. If you are a network member, but do not have login access, please contact transports@dkmsamericas.org. All shipment tracking details are provided directly from our courier partners. DKMS is not responsible for their accuracy or any subsequent changes in shipment details.



