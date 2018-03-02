Register nowMake a gift

Transplant Center Services

DKMS Transplant Center Services (TCS) staff will be your point of contact for any support relating to unstandardized processes and supports you if there are problems in your daily DKMS business.

This site offers information about DKMS and its international entities, including how they proceed with specific medical questions.

Downloadable forms and contact information are also available on this site.

Furthermore you will find personal contact information for your TCS Representative below. Do not hesitate to contact us directly.

TCS Newsletter

If you would like to receive our TCS Newsletter with DKMS updates and information relevant to your daily work please sign up here

News and links

Find here our latest newsletter and links to important information of our partners.


WMDA Rapid Alert
WMDA Website
Learn more

Downloads

Here you will find detailed information about DKMS, our programs and special services for our clients (e.g. Free Family Typing Program)

Donor to Patient Contact
(106kb)
Donor Typing Quality
(131kb)
Follow up
(84kb)
Insight into DKMS Donor Pool
(148kb)
Typing Profile
(89kb)
Family Donor Program
(90kb)
Family Typing Program
(92kb)
High Risk
(71kb)
Patient related Typing
(84kb)
Platinum Donor
(84kb)
Non-utilization cryopreserved stem cell products
(1MB)

Here you can download the forms necessary to use the services/programs explained as well as Workup forms (WMDA and DKMS)

Forms for DKMS typings free of charge

Access to special DKMS Programs

Family Typing Form
(71kb)
Free Patient Typing Form
(80kb)
High Risk Form
(82kb)
CMV/AB0 Testing Form
(77kb)


WMDA work up forms
Learn more

Donor to patient contacts/recipient follow up

Donor to Patient Contact and Recipient Follow-up forms. Please note that some forms are provided in German and English (specially marked).

Contactperson in the CT
(84kb)
Contactperson in the CT (GER)
(85kb)
Consent form release of personal information (EN)
(142kb)
Consent form release of personal information (GER)
(144kb)
Recipient Update 3 Months
(85kb)
Recipient Update 12 Months
(83kb)
DKMS Related Donor Workup Request
(240kb)

Your contact persons

Gabi Rall - Director Medical Business Development
Transplant Center Services
rall@dkms.de+49 7071 943 1910
Get in touch

Responsible for: India

Here you will find the tcs representative for your region

The members of Transplant Center Services are your main contacts for all questions beyond the standard processe

Yvonne Renz
Transplant Center Services
renz@dkms.de+49 7071 943 1943

Responsible for: Africa, Australia, Balcan countries, BENELUX, Canada, Eastern Europe, Germany (West, North), Middle East, Scandinavia, Southeast Asia, New Zealand


Ute Leipprand
Transplant Center Services
leipprand@dkms.de +49 7071 943 1941
Get in touch

Responsible for: Austria, Balticum, Belarus, France, Germany (East, South), Hungary, Italy, Portugal, Russia, Switzerland, South America, Spain, Ukraine


Katarzyna Wimmer
Transplant Center Services
tcs@dkms.de+49 7071 943 1943
Get in touch

Currently on maternity leave.

Transplant Center Services - Archive

In the Transplant Center Services Archive you will find the information which has been published on the TCS landingpage in the past. Furthermore, you will find the former newsletters, which were sent to our medical contacts.


Mechtild Harf Research Grant 2017 (Awardee Damm)
(68kb)
Mechtild Harf Research Grant 2017 (Awardee Poeck)
(121kb)
Mechtild Harf Research Grant (January 2017)
(81kb)
Zika Virus (April 2016)
(16kb)
