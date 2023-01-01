About DKMS

DKMS is an international nonprofit organization dedicated to the fight against blood cancer and blood disorders by creating awareness, recruiting stem cell donors to provide a second chance at life, raising funds to match donor registration costs, and supporting the improvement of blood cancer therapies by our own research.

You are not alone; DKMS is here to guide, support, and uplift you on the path to renewed health and vitality.

Global Leader in Blood Cancer Research:

DKMS is a global leader in the fight against blood cancer, actively contributing to cutting-edge research and breakthroughs.

World's Largest Stem Cell Donor Center:

DKMS is recognized as the world's largest stem cell donor center, tirelessly working to connect donors with patients in need.

Over 10 Million Registered Donors:

With a vast and diverse registry, DKMS has successfully registered over 10 million potential stem cell donors worldwide.

As you navigate the path to healing, remember that strength is found not only in facing challenges but in reaching out for support. Take the first step toward renewed hope by completing the contact form below. Together, we can tailor our resources to your unique needs, ensuring that you have the personalized support required on this journey.