Bone marrow donors like Cody Strull have felt first-hand the impact of their donation on the patient and family who were waiting for a match.

The Dallas Stars, where Cody is an executive sales representative, have teamed up with DKMS to change even more patients’ lives. Including for one of their own youth hockey players, Harrison. He's fighting acute myeloid leukemia and is searching for a matching donor.

WILL YOU TAKE FIVE FOR FIGHTING CANCER AND HELP HARRISON WIN HIS BATTLE?