Three Cheers for the SAM Movement!

12 months. 50 states. 160 cities. 24,055 miles. 193 drives. 18,378 potential lifesavers in the books!

BIG congrats and thank you to the Sharing America’s Marrow (SAM) team for getting it done! Sam, Alex and Taylor traveled to all 50 states, registered thousands of people, and raised national awareness about the need for more bone marrow donors. What an accomplishment!

More than 150 people who registered at a SAM drive have been identified as matches for transplant patients, and that number will continue to increase! Check back here for updates.