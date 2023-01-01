The late rapper Prodigy described the pain he experienced "like my bones are on fire." Darian Smith, an 8-year-old sickle cell warrior from Dallas, TX, has said the pain "feels like glass" on the inside of his body. People fighting sickle cell are in and out of the hospital often and their daily lives are significantly impacted. Complications from this disease can lead to death.





Right now there are over 100,000 Americans battling sickle cell disease & a bone marrow transplant is the only known cure. A well-matched donor is needed to have the best chance opportunity for a successful transplant. You can register and help patients get the second chance at life that they deserve.





Learn more about [Prodigy](https://www.wnycstudios.org/shows/realness) and [Darian's](https://www.dkms.org/en/patient/darian) stories.



