My Dad Pete Needs Your Help!

My name is Maxwell McCleave and I’m in year 4 at primary school and I’m 8 years old. My little brother is Seb and he goes to the same school as me. He’s in year 1 and he is 5.

My Dad has myeloma, which is a blood cancer that I really don’t want him to have. I really want you to help Pete my dad beat his blood cancer by registering to be on DKMS’s stem cell donor list. If my daddy doesn’t find a stem cell match he will only have 7 more years with me and I want lots more!

To find himself a donor my daddy has started a campaign I want to tell everyone about because it could save him. It is called 10000donors.com he is trying to get as many donors on the list as he can which I hope one day will be a match for him, but also for many many others.

The picture that I have drawn, is about the stem cells. So the blue small things are the stem cells and the red is the blood. The stem cells are found in your blood if you didn’t know. The blood is put into a machine which is called a dialysis machine. The machine takes some of your stem cells out of your blood which they put into a pot to be cleaned and put into the person who has cancer. You don’t lose anything because your blood is then put back in to the other arm and your stem cells grow back in a few weeks.





The photo with my daddy is when he was first poorly. I liked his bald head as me, and my brother thought he looked like Jonjo Shelvey and Newcastle United is our favorite team! Please help my daddy and sign up to be a donor; I love him and don’t want him to leave.

Thank you for reading my letter. I hope you will help me and my daddy’s campaign.

Love,

Maxwell McCleave



