



Every three minutes, someone in the US is diagnosed with blood cancer or a blood disorder. For many, their only chance at a cure is a stem cell transplant—but 70% of patients must rely on a stranger to be their match.

As a trusted health care provider and community leader, you can help change that.

What We’ve Achieved Together

Since 2009, DKMS and the National Community Pharmacists Association Foundation have partnered to register nearly 2,500 potential stem cell donors, each one offering hope to patients in need of a lifesaving transplant. From that group, 13 donors have already gone on to give patients a second chance at life through lifesaving stem cell transplants. With your help, we can build on this momentum and reach even more patients in need.









Be the Link Between Hope and Healing

In 2025, we are launching a special campaign will take place throughout November, during National Marrow Awareness Month. It’s the perfect time to raise awareness in your community and give patients waiting for a match a better chance at finding one.

Turn Everyday Interactions into Lifesaving Opportunities

Through our partnership, DKMS and the NCPA Foundation are making it easy for pharmacists like you to support stem cell donor registration in your communities. Each registration represents a powerful act of hope. Each match represents a miracle. And every pharmacy that joins this effort expands the possibility of more lives saved.

Sign up to receive a free promotional kit that includes:

Posters to display in your pharmacy and raise awareness

Postcards featuring a QR code linked to NCPA’s unique virtual donor drive. Customers can scan the code to request a free swab kit, which will be delivered directly to their home at no cost

Talking points and tips to help educate others

Optional digital assets for social media or email

There’s no cost to participate—and every conversation could help save a life.

Why Your Role Matters

Pharmacists are trusted, accessible health professionals and often the first point of contact in a patient’s care journey. By promoting stem cell donor registration, you’re not just raising awareness; you’re giving patients fighting blood cancer a second chance at life.

Request your free materials and become a community champion in the fight against blood cancer. Get Started Today



