Marrowterranean

Did you know that patients who are searching for a matching bone marrow donor are most likely to find that match in someone of the same ethnicity? This means that for patients like Emine and Ferruh who are of Eastern Mediterranean descent, it can be very difficult to find their lifesaving match.

But we can change this! The more donors that register with diverse ethnic backgrounds, the more patients will find their match, and have their second chance at a healthy and cancer-free life.

You could be the one that gives Emine and Ferruh and their families hope. Step up. Sign up. Swab.