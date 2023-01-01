Dean registered as a donor while he was a freshman at Saint Louis University in St. Louis, Mo. He didn’t know if he’d ever get the call to save a life, but he knew he wanted to help if he could.

Five years later, he got the call and he donated.

“The fact that my cells will be able to serve as a new immune system for a cancer patient made my donation well worth it. If I had the chance to meet my recipient, I would tell them that I’m proud of them for fighting through and persisting, not letting this struggle beat them!”

Step up and sign up to help the 14,000 patients who are waiting for matching donors.







