Our Search Is Not Over and Time Is Running Out

Libby

LIBBY NEEDS YOUR HELP!

Libby, 12, has a rare blood disorder. She needs a blood stem cell donation to give her the best chance of survival. Currently, there is no matching donor anywhere in the world.

During lockdown, Libby began to bruise easily after exercise. Then in October, she had an unusual reaction to a hockey injury and was referred to hospital for tests.

Libby was diagnosed with severe aplastic anemia, a condition whereby the bone marrow fails to produce enough blood cells. Her family was told she would need a blood stem cell donation from a matching donor to beat the disorder.

Libby was due to receive her transplant just before Christmas, but sadly her donor was not compatible. Now, the search for Libby’s lifesaver goes on.

Register and Spread the Word to Help Find Libby a Lifesaver.


