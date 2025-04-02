How Ethnicity Helps in Matching

Why Ethnicity Matters in Stem Cell Donation

Your ethnicity plays a crucial role in matching patients with donors. A more diverse donor registry increases the chances for those in need of a bone marrow transplant. Patients are more likely to find a match with a donor of the same ethnic background, but with underrepresentation in the registry, many are left waiting.

Currently, the likelihood of finding an unrelated donor match varies significantly by ethnicity:

Chances of Finding a Match by Ethnicity





White patients : 79% chance of finding a match – The highest likelihood, thanks to greater representation in the donor registry.









Hispanic/Latino patients : 48% chance – Nearly half of patients in this group will find a donor, but more registered donors are needed.









Asian & Pacific Islander patients : 47% chance – A growing registry helps, but more diverse donors are crucial to improving these odds.









Black/African American patients : 29% chance – The lowest likelihood of finding a match, making it even more critical to increase donor participation.









Native American patients : 60% chance – Better than some groups, but still a significant need for more donors.









Learn More

Learn more about why ethnicity matters in bone marrow donation and how you can make a difference: NDMP Ethnicity & Diversity.





How You Can Help

These numbers highlight a major challenge—patients from diverse ethnic backgrounds have a harder time finding a life-saving donor match. By joining the DKMS donor registry, you can help close this gap and offer hope to those desperately searching for a match. The process is simple—order a swab kit, swab your cheek, and send it back.

Someone out there may be waiting for you to be their match. Will you step up?





Register Below

Register now and make a life-saving difference by joining the DKMS donor registry today! Your unique ethnicity can help patients find their perfect match.