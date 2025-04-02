How Ethnicity Helps in Matching

A more diverse donor registry gives every patient a better chance.
Your ethnicity plays a crucial role in matching patients with donors. A more diverse donor registry increases the chances for those in need of a bone marrow transplant. Patients are more likely to find a match with a donor of the same ethnic background, but with underrepresentation in the registry, many are left waiting.
Currently, the likelihood of finding an unrelated donor match varies significantly by ethnicity:
Learn more about why ethnicity matters in bone marrow donation and how you can make a difference: NDMP Ethnicity & Diversity.
These numbers highlight a major challenge—patients from diverse ethnic backgrounds have a harder time finding a life-saving donor match. By joining the DKMS donor registry, you can help close this gap and offer hope to those desperately searching for a match. The process is simple—order a swab kit, swab your cheek, and send it back.
Someone out there may be waiting for you to be their match. Will you step up?
Register now and make a life-saving difference by joining the DKMS donor registry today! Your unique ethnicity can help patients find their perfect match.