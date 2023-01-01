The car-loving toddler has been brave through his chemo treatment and has a supportive family rooting for him to find a matching donor and make a full recovery. Register to become a blood stem cell donor. Kethan, a bubbly 3-year-old, has been diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (ALL) and needs you to register as a blood stem cell donor and be his lifesaver. The registration is free and takes just five minutes.

It’s been a life-changing, unexpected, and traumatic experience for us but we hope that any donors recruited through this process will help all the other patients in need.

Kethan’s father Kersan

It's easy and free to join our lifesaving mission!

How do I register to become a bone marrow or stem cell donor: