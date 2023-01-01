Register nowMake a gift

Kethan the car-loving toddler has been brave through his chemo treatment and has a supportive family rooting for him to find a matching donor and make a full recovery.
Kethan, a bubbly 3-year-old has been diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (ALL) and needs your help!

The car-loving toddler has been brave through his chemo treatment and has a supportive family rooting for him to find a matching donor and make a full recovery. Register to become a blood stem cell donor. Kethan, a bubbly 3-year-old, has been diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (ALL) and needs you to register as a blood stem cell donor and be his lifesaver. The registration is free and takes just five minutes.

It’s been a life-changing, unexpected, and traumatic experience for us but we hope that any donors recruited through this process will help all the other patients in need.

Kethan’s father Kersan

How do I register to become a bone marrow or stem cell donor:

People with smartphones about to register as a donor
1. Order a swab kit online
Answer a few simple questions to see if you are eligible to register as a potential stem cell donor and order your free swab kit online.
DKMS Donor swabbing cheeks
2. Swab your cheecks, return the kit
Swab the inside of your cheeks and send the swabs back to us. They will be analyzed at our lab to determine your HLA typing characteristics – this is how we match donors and patients
3. You're registered!
Once we have processed your swabs, we will add you to the global donor pool and you will be available for all patients searching for a matching donor
