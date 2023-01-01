The car-loving toddler has been brave through his chemo treatment and has a supportive family rooting for him to find a matching donor and make a full recovery. Register to become a blood stem cell donor. Kethan, a bubbly 3-year-old, has been diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (ALL) and needs you to register as a blood stem cell donor and be his lifesaver. The registration is free and takes just five minutes.
Kethan’s father Kersan
How do I register to become a bone marrow or stem cell donor: