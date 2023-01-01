Register nowMake a gift

Will you or someone you know give Jeremy a second chance at being a normal kid?

Jeremy smiling

Jeremy's fight against severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID) began at just a few days old when his pediatrician saw something that did not look normal in his newborn blood work. What happened next is something Jeremy's mom, Beth, will never forget. "I thought she [the doctor] was calling to see how we were doing, but it turns out it was actually to tell us that Jeremy had tested positive on the newborn screen for SCID. I had never heard of SCID - when she said severe combined immunodeficiency, I started panicking."

SCID is a group of rare genetic mutations that leave patients susceptible to infection. Because patients with this disorder have weakened immune systems, any infection can be fatal.

The only chance that Jeremy has of surviving this disorder is a bone marrow transplant. None of Jeremy's relatives are a match. To date, there are no matches present in the global donor pool. He is relying on the generosity of a complete stranger to step up. Will you or someone you know give Jeremy a second chance at being a normal kid?

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

