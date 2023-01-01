Help Give a Child Her Father Back

Anyone who knows Girish knows; when you need help, he is there for you. As a small boy in Mumbai Girish’s parents taught him the importance of kindness and generosity, principles that have shaped and guided the path of his life. Now a loving family man living in New Jersey, he has passed on these lessons to his daughter and has become a champion for his community. Last year however, the happy family’s lives were turned upside down when Girish was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia (AML). After initially attempting to treat the cancer with chemotherapy, doctors decided that Girish’s best hope to win his battle was by receiving a bone marrow transplant.

Without a matching donor in the family, Girish’s wife Anju and his daughter Shivali are desperately recruiting as many people as possible to register in the hopes of finding their husband/father a lifesaving match. Girish has always been the kind of man who looks out for others, asking for little in return, but in this struggle he needs our help.

Are you the person who can help Girish win his fight?