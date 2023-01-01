Register nowMake a gift

Zora Vunduk Ficzko

Zora's Story

Zora is beautiful 42 year old wife and loving mother of two young boys. Prior to her diagnosis, Zora and her family led a life full of adventures: traveling, snowboarding, camping and exploring all that their home state of California has to offer In January, Zora received the shocking diagnosis of AML (an aggressive form of leukemia) and her family adventures came to a screeching halt. The best chance for Zora to be able to get back to being a full time mommy and wife is a blood stem cell transplant using cells from a donor who shares her Serbian/Croatian heritage.

Signing up as a potential donor takes a matter of minutes and involves a quick cheek swab and an understanding of what it means IF found to be a matching donor to possibly save Zora's life or someone else’s. A swab kit will be delivered directly to your home. Anyone in good health and between the ages of 18-55 can sign up to help Zora and others.

DKMS Contact Person

Amy Roseman
Donor Recruiter
amy@dkms.org

