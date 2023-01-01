Register nowMake a gift
Zach on the Attack Against Cancer

Meet Zach!

Help Zach Attack Cancer

Zach Thompson is a 34 year old, loving husband and devoted cat dad. In 2022, he was diagnosed with Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma, an extremely rare cancer that involves his blood, skin and lymph nodes. Zach and his wife, Savannah, along with their 3 dogs and 3 cats have packed up everything and moved from their home in Rome, GA to a camper in Houston, TX to be near his team of doctors.

This disease has taken Zach out of work and away from all of his favorite activities like CrossFit, hunting, kayaking, hiking and anything that could get him outdoors.

Zach is undergoing treatment, but will ultimately need a stem cell transplant as this is the only cure for his Lymphoma. Zach will have to rely on a total stranger to be his stem cell donor and his second chance at life. This is where you come in! It only takes about 6 minutes of your time and a simple cheek swab to see if you could be the life saving match for Zach or one of the other 17,000 people currently searching. Thank you for considering to be a stem cell donor!

Zach and Savannah hoping YOU are the ONE to save a life!

DKMS Contact Person

Raegan Bell
Donor Recruitment Coordinator
raegan@dkms.org

