Winning is a Choice

My Story

People say I am extraordinary.

I am not extraordinary, but my journey through Leukemia treatment was.

I was fortunate to find an unrelated matching donor - a 1:10,000,000 probability.

Because of the extraordinary efforts of the DKMS and my donor, I beat a disease with a 23% 5-year survival rate.

You can be extraordinary.

All it takes is a simple cheek swab to become a registered bone marrow donor.

Please follow the link and save a life!

It costs us $45 to register a new donor on the US stem cell registry. As a charity, we rely on monetary donations and funds raised by members of the public such as yourself to help cover this cost. To donate, please click the green button.
DKMS Contact Person

Amy Roseman
Donor Recruiter
amy@dkms.org

Sign up for a swab kit online. It only takes 5 minutes. You provide hope. We cover the rest.
DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

