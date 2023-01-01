Winning is a Choice

My Story

People say I am extraordinary.

I am not extraordinary, but my journey through Leukemia treatment was.

I was fortunate to find an unrelated matching donor - a 1:10,000,000 probability.

Because of the extraordinary efforts of the DKMS and my donor, I beat a disease with a 23% 5-year survival rate.

You can be extraordinary.

All it takes is a simple cheek swab to become a registered bone marrow donor.

Please follow the link and save a life!

It costs us $45 to register a new donor on the US stem cell registry. As a charity, we rely on monetary donations and funds raised by members of the public such as yourself to help cover this cost.




