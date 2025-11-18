In 2018, when DKMS volunteers visited his New York office, William was quick to sign up. He had seen the power of a blood stem cell donation firsthand when it saved his friend's life from leukemia in college.

Five years later, William got the call telling him that he matched with Madison, an 11-year-old girl from Arkansas fighting cancer. Turns out she was from right across the Mississippi river from where William grew up.

After donating in November 2023, he learned in April 2024 that she was 100% cured, her body now made entirely of his healthy cells. At the DKMS gala, William met Madison on stage and saw her thriving. For William, being a stem cell donor became one of the greatest honors of his life. As his family likes to say, quoting a local priest, the happiest times in life come from doing small things for others. Now you can follow in William's footsteps. Register today, and you could be the match that saves a life.

Why Register?

Every 27 seconds, someone in the world is diagnosed with blood cancer. For many, a blood stem cell transplant is their only chance to survive but finding a matching donor can be incredibly difficult. By joining the stem cell registry, you're adding to a global movement where every new donor increases the chances that a patient in need of a blood stem cell transplant finds their lifesaving match.

Why You?

Because you have something unique to offer: Your tissue characteristics could make you the perfect match for someone in need of a stem cell transplant.

Everyone between the ages of 18-55 in general good health, with a BMI under 40, and not already registered can sign up as a potential donor.

It’s Simple to Save a Life

Click on "Register Now" and fill in the registration form

Get a free swab kit sent to your home

Swab your cheeks, send the swab kit back, and you'll be in the registry

A few minutes of your time could one day lead to a call that changes someone’s world.