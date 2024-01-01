Register now Make a gift
Western Colorado University Virtual Bone Marrow Drive

Western Colorado University's Annual Donor Drive

Western Colorado University is hosting their annual bone marrow donor drive in April. Any individuals not able to attend the in person event are encouraged to sign up using this virtual drive page. Simply click the register now button, fill out an online registration form, and wait for your swab packet to be delivered to your house free of charge.

The national bone marrow registry benefits patients with blood cancers and blood diseases in search of a bone marrow transplant. Only 30% of people searching for a match will find one from a family member, which means 70% must rely on a stranger from the national registry. Registering puts you on the list until you are 61 years old and DKMS will reach out if you are ever matched to a patient in need.

You have the chance to change the course of someone's life with a simple cheek swab!

DKMS Contact Person

Olivia Haddox
Donor Recruitment
olivia@dkms.org

