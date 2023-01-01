We Fight Together with Alex

Alex - young, engaged, and full of life – needs his perfect donor

In his most vibrant years, Alex received the diagnosis of leukemia. The passionate Taekwondo athlete and trainer is unable to overcome this challenge on his own. He is in need of a stem cell donation.

"My fiancée Laura, my family and friends, along with the swift actions of the physicians, give me courage and strength for the long journey ahead of me. This illness is not unbeatable. However, I need your help. Please, be a hero and potentially save a life! For this, it only takes something that humans are already very good at, especially when it matters: Being there for one another", says the 33-year-old.