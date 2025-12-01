A Father, A Husband, A Fighter, Vinod Needs a Lifesaver Like You

46-year-old Vinod’s mornings usually begin with laughter, his twins running around, his wife sipping coffee, and him getting ready for the day ahead. A devoted father, loving husband, caring son, and loyal friend, Vinod has always been the person others turn to for support, guidance, and encouragement. His life has been full of love, generosity, and small moments of joy, the kind that make family and friendship unforgettable.

But in October 2024, everything changed. Vinod was diagnosed with aggressive blood cancer. After months of chemotherapy, he underwent a stem cell transplant from a half-matched cousin in May 2025. For a time, hope returned. Unfortunately his cancer has returned, and his doctors say a matched HLA transplant is his best chance for a cure.

Finding a match is difficult, especially for people of South Indian heritage. This means you or someone you share this with could be the one to give Vinod a second chance at life.

Registering is simple, safe, and life-saving:

Fill out a short web form and complete a quick cheek swab.

If identified as a match, the donation process is low-risk and similar to platelet donation.

Your act of registering could be what allows Vinod to return home, hold his children close, and reclaim the days this illness has stolen from him.

"Every moment counts. Please register today! You could be Vinod’s lifeline," say his loved ones.

If you are 18 or older and in good health, act now. You could save Vinod and give hope to thousands like him.

Register Now:

Click here if you’re in India

Click here if you’re in the UK