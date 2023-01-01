Victoria's DKMS Drive

Being a witness to an organization that has saved countless lives and made miracles happen like DKMS truly has changed my life. After volunteering at the annual gala for the organization and being able to see the impact DKMS creates, I was inspired to take my own journey in helping the cause. As someone who knows multiple people who have been saved and greatly aided by bone marrow transplant donors, I see just how special the transaction is and how it not only changes the life of the patient but of the donor and those around them. I hope to be able to contribute to DKMS and help others get started in the simple but life-changing process of becoming a donor.