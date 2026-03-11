Join the fight for patients with blood cancer – register through our virtual drive to be added to the donor pool and potentially become a Hero: One that could change someone’s life forever!

T&S Brass and Bronze Works is teaming up with DKMS to support their mission of finding a match for every patient who is searching! 70% of patients looking for a match find that match from an unrelated donor. Who you are could be exactly the hero a patient needs. Joining the registry is a simple cheek swab. Once you mail the kit back to DKMS you'll be part of a global list of potential life savers!

Every year, there are more than 16,000 people here in the US alone looking for a lifesaving stem cell match. Patients with blood cancer can be given a second chance at life from an unrelated blood stem cell or bone marrow donation.

Why Register?

Every 27 seconds, someone in the world is diagnosed with blood cancer. For many, a blood stem cell transplant is the only chance to survive, but finding a matching donor can be incredibly difficult. Joining the stem cell registry adds to a global movement where every new donor increases the chance that a patient in need of a blood stem cell transplant finds a lifesaving match.

Everyone has something unique to offer. Tissue characteristics can indicate the perfect match for someone in need of a stem cell transplant.

Everyone between the ages of 18-55 in general good health, with a BMI under 40, and not already registered can sign up as a potential donor.

There are Two Ways to Donate

It’s Simple to Save a Life

Click on “Register now” and fill in the registration form.

Get a free swab kit sent to your home.

Swab your cheeks, send the swab kit back, and you are in the registry.

A few minutes of your time could one day lead to a call that changes someone’s world.