One that could change someone’s life forever!
T&S Brass and Bronze Works is teaming up with DKMS to support their mission of finding a match for every patient who is searching! 70% of patients looking for a match find that match from an unrelated donor. Who you are could be exactly the hero a patient needs. Joining the registry is a simple cheek swab. Once you mail the kit back to DKMS you'll be part of a global list of potential life savers!
Every year, there are more than 16,000 people here in the US alone looking for a lifesaving stem cell match. Patients with blood cancer can be given a second chance at life from an unrelated blood stem cell or bone marrow donation.
Why Register?
Every 27 seconds, someone in the world is diagnosed with blood cancer. For many, a blood stem cell transplant is the only chance to survive, but finding a matching donor can be incredibly difficult. Joining the stem cell registry adds to a global movement where every new donor increases the chance that a patient in need of a blood stem cell transplant finds a lifesaving match.
Everyone has something unique to offer. Tissue characteristics can indicate the perfect match for someone in need of a stem cell transplant.
Everyone between the ages of 18-55 in general good health, with a BMI under 40, and not already registered can sign up as a potential donor.
It’s Simple to Save a Life
A few minutes of your time could one day lead to a call that changes someone’s world.