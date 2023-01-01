In honor of my wife, Pam, who is fighting for her life through various leukemias and had a stem cell transplant 4/1/22, I have decided to race another Ironman in July 2023 in hopes of raising $50,000. Pam is way tougher than any Ironman I know, battling pain and ups and downs every day, but we will get to the finish line. Ironman has agreed to donate anything over $1,850 to DKMS, the international nonprofit who helps find stem cell donors for patients battling blood cancers and blood disorders. Ironically enough, I have been working with DKMS since 2011 to raise awareness for the need to add donors to the donor pool to change the odds for patients like Pam. Together, we have added over 3100 new donors to the donor pool including over 1300 new registrations generated in one day in 2013! It costs DKMS $45 to process each registrant’s sample, 100% of funds donated to the DKMS go toward registering new potential donors. Please help me reach my goal by making a monetary donation here and/or signing up with DKMS to be a potential blood stem cell/bone marrow donor!

Casting for a hero. DKMS.