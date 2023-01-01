Register nowMake a gift

Stem Cell Heroes For Timm

"I would like to walk our daughter, Leonie, down the aisle one day," says Timm, who has been diagnosed with cancer for the second time.

This time, only a stem cell donation can help him.

Timm lives for different cultures and their cuisines. He can spend hours philosophizing about craft beer and whiskey with friends.


A former competitive rower and marathon runner, he is at home in nature and at metal concerts. The happily married man from Frankfurt, Germany, loves life in all its facets. But he found the true love of his life with the birth of his daughter. Timm hopes he can show Leonie the beauty of this world.

"Blood cancer doesn't affect everyone, but everyone has the chance to give life with their registration," Timm's wife, Fine, says, as she urges others to consider donating.

Thank you so much!

DKMS Contact Person

Sydney Ross
Digital Donor Recruiter
Sydney@dkms.org929-837-9189

Sign up for a swab kit online. It only takes 5 minutes. You provide hope. We cover the rest.
