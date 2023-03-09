Register nowMake a gift
DKMS patient, Ticia Hanisch

Ticia Meets her Hero

In 2018, Corpus Christi native Ticia Hanisch was diagnosed with leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and told she needed a stem cell transplant in order to survive. Well known in the community for her wide brimmed hats, big smile, and an unending philanthropic dedication to improving the lives of those around her, the community rallied behind her to host donor drives in hopes of finding Ticia her perfect match.

That match came from halfway across the world in the form of Dominik Brandenburg, a man from Essen, Germany who had registered as a stem cell donor years prior. Upon being notified he was a match for Ticia, he had a choice to make. His wife at the time was pregnant and due around the same time he would need to make his donation. Both agreed that even if she went into labor, he would still go through the donation process to save Ticia’s life. Dominik’s daughter was born in July, and Ticia was re-born in August thanks to Dominik’s selfless donation.

It has been over three and a half years since Ticia’s transplant, and the two have been anxiously waiting for the time the would finally get the chance to hug and say thanks to one another. On March 9th, 2023 the two finally got the chance to meet at Ticia’s home in Corpus Christi, TX.

DKMS Contact Person

Amy Roseman
Donor Recruiter
amy@dkms.org

