



There Goes My Hero was founded by leukemia survivor and bone marrow transplant recipient Erik Sauer. Our mission: Save lives. Provide hope. Help those impacted by blood cancer.

On May 20, 2008, Erik was diagnosed with Acute Myelogenous Leukemia (AML). One week later, Erik’s wife Lisa gave birth to their son Joey. Several days later, Erik entered Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he spent four rocky months, receiving chemotherapy and, ultimately, a bone marrow transplant from an unrelated donor.

Erik's own fight led him to want to help others. Today, Hero partners with DKMS to add potential lifesavers to the National Bone Marrow Registry; and with the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center and other local providers to provide a support system to blood cancer patients and their families, including transportation services, parking coupons, and housing during treatment."

There Goes My Hero - Who is a Hero 06:21