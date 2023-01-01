The Park Church

The mission of The Park Church, under the leadership of Bishop Claude R. Alexander, Jr. is to extend the love, the life, and the lordship of Jesus Christ to every person, in every way, in every place, and at every time that the opportunity is given. One of the core principles of The Park Church is to work collaboratively with others. We are grateful for the opportunity to live out this principle in partnership with DKMS by hosting a Virtual Donor Drive, “Swab For a Life” during the month of September. September is National Sickle Cell Awareness Month, designated by Congress to help focus attention on the need for research and treatment of Sickle Cell Disease (SCD).

We look forward to joining DKMS (“Swab For a Life”) in spreading awareness of how sickle cell disease impacts communities of color and other underserved communities, provide information about DKMS, initiate donor registration, and increase patient registry for greater match opportunities - all to save a life. In doing so we continue to live out our faith as Christians.

We stand together in bringing education and awareness in hopes to improve the health and wellbeing of those living with this disease.

DKMS

The Park Church is partnering with DKMS for the fight against blood cancer! DKMS is an international nonprofit organization dedicated to the fight against blood cancer and blood disorders. Sickle cell disease affects millions of people throughout the world. In the United States alone, sickle cell disease occurs among 1 out of every 500 black or African American births. African Americans have the most diverse tissue types, which makes the matching process even more challenging. The likelihood of finding a bone marrow match for an African American adult is 76% compared with populations described as white/Caucasian, which is 97%. The cure for sickle cell disease and other life-threatening diseases is in the hands of ordinary people.

Click on register now to answer eligibility questions (18-55 in good health )

Enter your contact information

Receive the swab kit with instructions on how to swab your cheeks

Send it back with the pre-paid label