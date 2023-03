The Big Climb Dallas 2023

As a Pediatric Bone Marrow Transplant nurse I have a passion for helping patients find their perfect match donor. I have teamed up with DKMS and The Big Climb Dallas 2023 to register as many new bone marrow donors as possible. This aids in the fight to cure Leukemia and Lymphoma by helping find donors to make life saving cures possible. Please consider signing up virtually to save a life!