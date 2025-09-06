The Bennett Family is making sure that no one has to fight alone - join them in the fight against blood cancer by registering to be a stem cell donor!

Kinsley Bennett is a young girl from Ponca, Nebraska. Kinsley is the youngest child of Samantha and Josh Bennett, and has an older sister named Briah. Kinsley loves Halloween, being outside in the yard with her family, swimming, and visits to the zoo. Kinsley’s mother Samantha is hoping to take their situation and help others who are going through the same. Kinsley is very excited to start school again this year as her condition improves.

Samantha and Josh are raising awareness and encouraging members of their community to register as potential blood stem cell donors. Kinsley’s medical team is optimistic about her treatments and do not feel she will need a donor. However, the Bennett family has met other patients searching for a match and are collaborating with DKMS to help every patient with blood cancer have the chance of finding their match.





Why Register?

Every 27 seconds, someone in the world is diagnosed with blood cancer. For many, a blood stem cell transplant is their only chance to survive but finding a matching donor can be incredibly difficult. By joining the stem cell registry, you're adding to a global movement where every new donor increases the chances that a patient in need of a blood stem cell transplant finds their lifesaving match.

Why You?

Because you have something unique to offer: Your tissue characteristics could make you the perfect match for someone in need of a stem cell transplant.

Everyone between the ages of 18-55 in general good health, with a BMI under 40, and not already registered can sign up as a potential donor.

It’s Simple to Save a Life

Click on "Register Now" and fill in the registration form

Get a free swab kit sent to your home

Swab your cheeks, send the swab kit back, and you'll be in the registry

A few minutes of your time could one day lead to a call that changes someone’s world.





#TeamKinsley No One Fights Alone