Help Our Awesome Guitarist , Nick Hoag!

Nick is an awesome and talented young guitar player, student and all around great kid who was very recently diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. His family and friends are asking anyone who can, to register to be a bone marrow donor. It could help Nick in his upcoming treatment or anyone else that may be in need. Even in their own emergency they are thinking of others and we hope you can do the same and register.